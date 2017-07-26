Practical Advice For Your Best Fashion Sense Ever

Have you ever seen a celebrity on television and thought, "I would love to have what he or she is wearing"? If so, then you are in luck. It's pretty easy to have fashion that matches the fashion of your favorite celebrities. Here are some fashion tips that can help you achieve a Hollywood look.

As you start to get grayer, and your hair is almost 50 percent gray, you will want to look into a permanent dye. It does not wash out, though, which means that each month you will begin to see your roots showing through. One trick to help with this is to put in highlights near your part and your temples.

Lip gloss is a girl's best friend! There is nothing worse than dry, chapped, uncomfortable-feeling lips. That's where a pretty gloss comes in! Whether you like the super-glossy look or something a little more subdued, lip gloss is a great way to keep your lips looking and feeling their best throughout the day.

If you are used to dressing down but you would like to spruce up your style, try buying some sparkly accessories. These will make your outfit look brighter and you will not have to change your entire style. You can make a plain outfit fit for any occasion by changing the style of accessories.

Choose items to add to your wardrobe that make sense for your lifestyle. If you spend most of your time in jeans, then buy the best looking and best-fitting jeans that you can afford. The money you spend on an item for your wardrobe that you wear regularly is always a good investment.

Do not wear your hair too dark if you have lighter skin and/or lighter eyes. While darker hair looks nice on people that have darker eyes and skin tones, it will only make you look washed out. If you must darken your hair, put some streaks in it in order to brighten them up.

Build your wardrobe around basic staples that you can mix and match easily. Some key pieces include a little black dress, a fitted jacket and matching skirt, a tailored pair of slacks in a neutral color and a pair of dark, fitted trouser jeans. These items can take your almost anywhere paired with the right top and/or accessories.

Buy the right size clothing. Too many women wear shirts, skirts, and even bras that are too tight. This is very unflattering. Buying clothing that fits right will have you looking your best. It will also allow you to breathe and be comfortable in what you're wearing. Part of being fashionable is being at ease with your choices.

Have yourself professionally fitted for a bra. An ill-fitting brassiere is not only unflattering, but it affects how your clothing fits. Once you know your true size, buy a few bras in different styles and cuts. A plunge or demi-cup bra, a strapless bra, and a convertible bra give you versatile options.

Invest in the basics. Every wardrobe should have a few key pieces. The little black dress is a classic for good reason. A well-fitted white blouse is versatile and flattering. A tailored suit is perfect for serious business. These items are ones you shouldn't be afraid to spend a little extra on, as they are timeless classics that last beyond the changing fashion trends.

Shop at your local resale shops and garage sales. Being fashionable does not mean spending a thousand dollars on an outfit. You can use pieces that are no longer in style and create a new style by putting them together. With all the big-box stores out there you can do this to be original.

Give your wardrobe some color. Brighter, bolder colors not only blend really well with neutral colors, but they also turn heads and draw a lot of attention. Pinks, yellows, deep blues, purples, reds, and oranges can all be added to accent your black dress pants or blue jeans. Save the boring tones for work.

Clean out your jewelry drawer at least once per year. Most pieces that are made of gold or that contain precious gems can survive changing trends, but costume jewelry can go out of style very quickly. To ensure that's your drawer is not full of outdated pieces you should keep your drawer fresh and organized.

If you are small and petite, then you should avoid wearing strong prints and loose, chunky clothing. This will not look good on you. Instead, you should aim for fitted clothing and soft fabrics, and ensure that you streamline everything so that your body is not being cut in half.

The preceding paragraphs have hopefully given you some ideas you were not aware of before now on how you can dress with a newly discovered fashion sense. You are going to notice how much more comfortable you are in going through life. With luck, your new style will open doors for you.